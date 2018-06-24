Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!

Immerse yourself in a Shoreline Amphitheatre tradition of phenomenal music and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July! Listen as the SF Symphony's patriotic performance permeates the night air, as you watch the breathtaking firework show overhead.Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, the SF Symphony will feature compositions from Star Wars, chart-topping pop music performed by renowned Broadway vocalist Capathia Jenkins, hit songs from Pixar, a salute to our Armed Forces, and more. With spectacular performances culminating in a glittering, grand finale of fireworks, this event is a must-see for the entire family!Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 8 p.m.Address:Shoreline AmphitheatreOne Amphitheatre ParkwayMountain View, CA94043