BAY AREA LIFE: Golden Gate Theatre opens its doors

The Golden Gate Theatre opens its doors after a year-long renovation!Located at the corner of Taylor Street and Golden Gate Avenue, the SHN Golden Gate Theatre is one of San Francisco's most historic landmarks! In the 1920's, the Golden Gate Theatre served as a popular vaudeville house and movie theatre before transforming into a leading performing arts destination. Since 1986, the iconic theatre has been recognized on the US federal government's National Register of Historic Places.Today, the theatre has undergone significant renovations for 21st century audiences. Beginning construction in August 2017, refurbishments include customized light fixtures, accessible all-gender restrooms, new electrical and air conditioning systems, custom-built light fixtures, and so much more!Get ready to view new performances within this reimagined theatre for the 2018-2019 season, such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Falsettos, Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On Your Feet! and Hello, Dolly!SHN Golden Gate Theatre1 Taylor Street @ Market & 6th StreetSan Francisco, CA 94102