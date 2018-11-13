BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Montalvo Arts Center

EMBED </>More Videos

The magic of light!

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Located among the lush greenery of the Saratoga hills, Montalvo Arts Center engages the public with its innovative grounds. The multidisciplinary arts organization features a 1912 Mediterranean-style Villa, a two-acre Great Lawn, historic theatres, and 175 acres of gorgeous trails. Montalvo serves as a unique spot for multi-generational visitors to immerse themselves in a variety of inspiring art experiences.

From now until March 17, explore Bruce Munro's "Stories in Light" exhibit at Montalvo Arts Center! This brightly colored installation includes 10 light-based works to transform Montalvo's iconic Villa into an astonishing spectacle of light.

More information on the exhibit can be found here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifeartthe artsmuseumsmuseum exhibitArts & CulturecultureSaratoga
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying
BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company
A look Washington Hospital's high tech prenatal screening
Order up: 'Waitress' has arrived in SF!
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Show More
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Insurance claim delayed after valet parking attendant damages woman's car
Goat spotted casually commuting on Paris train
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
More News