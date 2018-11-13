BAY AREA LIFE: Montalvo Arts Center

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) --Located among the lush greenery of the Saratoga hills, Montalvo Arts Center engages the public with its innovative grounds. The multidisciplinary arts organization features a 1912 Mediterranean-style Villa, a two-acre Great Lawn, historic theatres, and 175 acres of gorgeous trails. Montalvo serves as a unique spot for multi-generational visitors to immerse themselves in a variety of inspiring art experiences.
From now until March 17, explore Bruce Munro's "Stories in Light" exhibit at Montalvo Arts Center! This brightly colored installation includes 10 light-based works to transform Montalvo's iconic Villa into an astonishing spectacle of light.
More information on the exhibit can be found here.