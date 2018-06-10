Bay Area LIFE: Plan an event in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Santa Clara Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) not only represents Santa Clara, but also brings visitors to this dynamic city to experience excitement, fun, and adventure. As a prime marketing, sales, and service organization, the CVB provides companies and guests with numerous resources via their website, call center, and social media accounts ensuring that those helped receive top-level service.
Plan your next event at one of the following Santa Clara locations:
Levi's Stadium:
With over 400,000 square feet of unparalleled event space and premium amenities, host your next meeting or event at the Home of the San Francisco 49ers!
Convention Center:
The Santa Clara Convention Center features high-tech facilities, quality accommodations, and a skillful staff for meetings and events of any size.
