Bay Area LIFE: Plan an event in Santa Clara

Santa Clara Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) not only represents Santa Clara, but also brings visitors to this dynamic city to experience excitement, fun, and adventure. (KGO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) not only represents Santa Clara, but also brings visitors to this dynamic city to experience excitement, fun, and adventure. As a prime marketing, sales, and service organization, the CVB provides companies and guests with numerous resources via their website, call center, and social media accounts ensuring that those helped receive top-level service.

Plan your next event at one of the following Santa Clara locations:
Levi's Stadium:
With over 400,000 square feet of unparalleled event space and premium amenities, host your next meeting or event at the Home of the San Francisco 49ers!
Convention Center:
The Santa Clara Convention Center features high-tech facilities, quality accommodations, and a skillful staff for meetings and events of any size.
