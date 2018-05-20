BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: The Color Purple

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cast of the Color Purple is making a difference on and off the stage! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The cast of The Color Purple spent time volunteering in the Free Clothing Program at St. Anthony's Foundation in San Francisco. They helped sort and organize clothing for those in need. The Free Clothing Program serves approximately 150 guests per day. The goal is to distribute the highest quality of clothing possible ensuring that guests have a positive and dignified shopping experience. Volunteers assist with the selection of high-quality clothing donations for distribution to guests and help prepare the "store."
Click here for more information on St. Anthony's.

About The Color Purple:
The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival has arrived at the SHN Orpheum Theatre! The musical The Color Purple is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Filled with the spectacular sounds of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues,The Color Purple is an exhilarating re-imagination of a powerful story. You don't want to miss your chance to see this exciting musical sensation in San Francisco.
Click here for information on how to purchase tickets.

Show Dates:
May 1 - 27, 2018

Address:
SHN Orpheum Theatre
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Click here for more information from SHN.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areatheaterbroadwaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News