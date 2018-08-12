Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables has arrived at the SHN Orpheum Theatre! Replete with spectacular staging inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, get ready for an exhilarating re-imagination of one of the world's most celebrated musicals.
Set in 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells a powerful story about passion, broken dreams, sacrifice, redemption, and the survival of the human spirit. You don't want to miss your chance to see this epic musical sensation in San Francisco.
For information on how to purchase tickets visit the SHN website.
Show Dates:
AUG. 8 - 26, 2018
Address:
SHN Orpheum Theatre
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
