Bay Area musician Michael Franti debuts new documentary film, 'Stay Human'

Bay Area based musician Michael Franti has something to say in his new documentary "Stay Human", the same way he's used music to tell stories. (KGO-TV)

Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area based musician Michael Franti has something to say in his new documentary Stay Human, the same way he's used music to tell stories. Franti's songs are often emotional and real.

"I wake up every morning, afraid to look at the news, the world is a mess," said Franti.

Franti says some of that negativity has faded thanks to the remarkable individuals he's met during his travels around the globe.

The people in his film are those he's met over the past five years, stories of struggle and triumph.

"I feel like I'm around superheroes just ordinary people showing up, if they didn't people would not have the quality of life they have," Franti added.

Franti and wife Sara just welcomed their newborn son Taj. The people in Franti's film give him hope about the world his son will grow up in, he wants others to feel the same.

" I want people to walk out standing taller, smiling and asking how can I have an effect," Franti added.

Franti's film Stay Human will be shown at the Mill Valley Film Festival this Friday afternoon at 12:30 PM

