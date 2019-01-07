ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bay Area talent take home awards at Golden Globes

San Francisco-native Darren Criss won "best actor in a limited series or TV movie" Sunday night. (KGO-TV)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KGO) --
Talent from the Bay Area shines at the Golden Globes. San Francisco-native Darren Criss won "best actor in a limited series or TV movie" Sunday night.

In Criss' acceptance speech, he commended Hollywood for improving in representation over the past year.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Glenn Close among surprise winners

"I am so enormously proud to be a teeny tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country, getting to be invited to cool parties like this."

Criss won for his role in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story."

Oakland-native Mahershala Ali took home "Best Actor in a supporting role in any motion picture." It was for his performance in "Green Book."

Golden Globes' co-host Sandra Oh won her second Golden Globe-- this one for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series Drama for her performance in "Killing Eve".

Now for the upsets.

RELATED: Golden Globe Awards winners: Who won big at Hollywood's biggest party

"Bohemian Rhapsody" won best drama and its star, Rami Malek, won best actor.

"Green Book" took home three awards including Best Movie, Musical or Comedy.

Glenn Close won for best actress in a drama, for her role in "The Wife." Many people expected the award to go to Lady Gaga for her performance in "A Star is Born".

Check out more stories and videos about the Golden Globes.
