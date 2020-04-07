Coronavirus impact: Bay Area live theaters stream performances online to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

Many of the Bay Area's small to mid-sized live theaters are facing big financial challenges, but some that acted quickly are getting at least a temporary lifeline from streaming.
Live theater in the Bay Area was shut down in mid-March when large gatherings were banned, but the rules requiring people to stay six feet apart had not yet started. So several theaters scrambled to get the actors together to make videos of current performances and stream them online.
RELATED: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
A few performances are free, but most theaters are charging at least something, hoping audiences will want to see the show and help theaters stay afloat at the same time. Streamed theater shows mostly run for just a few days or weeks because of licensing rights and union rules, so if you want to see them, you have to act quickly.
The Marin Theatre Company is streaming a show called "Love." It is a modern production about sexual harassment that had just opened to great reviews where theaters were shut down. Tickets to stream it are on sale through April 11.
RELATED: With theaters closed, films from Universal, Disney released early for home viewing, streaming
Most of the show's actors and crew are getting paid as if the show were still running live, but Marin Theatre's next move is uncertain.
"I think all of us that work in the business are terrified quite honestly about what's going to happen to the art form" said Jasson Minadakis, artistic director of the Marin Theater Company.
"A lot of companies like ours are being forced to consider layoffs and to make layoffs and also to put people on furlough. We were lucky that the federal stimulus bill came through and we were able to know what a lot of people are able to make once they're not working full time for the organization anymore."
At Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette, Anton Chekhov's classic play "The Cherry Orchard" was in the middle of its live run when the theater had to close. Artistic director Susan Evans says they have a warm response from people who are now streaming the show both in the Bay Area and from as far away as Florida. It will be available through April 18.
"It means a lot to people. Theater is alive right now. It's in a different form right now, but it is alive," Evans said. Town Hall Theatre has had to reduce some staff hours, but it's children's theater program is still going strong with classes online.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley was in a particularly good position for streaming because the management had already been working on a deal to put a past production online through a service called Streaming Musicals.
The show, a musical version of "Pride and Prejudice," ran during the holidays last year and will be available for streaming starting on Friday, April 10. It will be free that day, but after that, you have to pay. For more information, you can view the website here.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
The company's executive director believes TheatreWorks itself will survive the pandemic shutdown, but he worries about the future for the many freelancers who are critical to the business.
"Right now if you are an actor in this country, you are probably unemployed. All theaters are closed, film production is shut down, TV production is largely shutdown" he said. That goes for many other behind the scenes crew members as well.
So far most of TheaterWorks staff is still working - and not just on theatre projects. The costume shop is making masks with leftover fabric to donate to the community.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19