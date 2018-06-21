HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Pride Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Pride weekend in San Francisco brings a whole rainbow of events you can be a part of. Our friends at Hoodline have some of this weekend's hot spots. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Pride weekend in San Francisco brings a whole rainbow of events that you can be a part of.

'Unbreakable' musical in SF
Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (Addams Family, Big fish) created a new musical just for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus called 'Unbreakable.' In 75 minutes, the show aims to retell the last 100 years of LGBTQ history through some famous and not-so-famous voices who have made a lasting impact. The show plays Friday and Saturday at the Nourse Theater.

Click here for tickets and information.

SF Pride Run
The annual SF Pride Run will be at Golden Gate Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. put on by SF FrontRunners. There are 5k and 10k runs that will help raise money for Project Homeless Connect.

Click here for more information on the SF Pride Run.

'Wakanda' movie
This last item has nothing to do with Pride and everything to do with 'Wakanda Forever'. On Saturday night, 'NOW Hunters Point' presents a free movie, under the stars at 8 p.m. This time it's Black Panther and they even throw in the popcorn.

Click here for information on the San Francisco Pride Parade and other events.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinepride paradeSF PridemovierunningmarathonsfundraiserSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News