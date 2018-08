Bay Area Weekend Events: Pride Parade

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.Pride weekend in San Francisco brings a whole rainbow of events that you can be a part of.Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (Addams Family, Big fish) created a new musical just for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus called 'Unbreakable.' In 75 minutes, the show aims to retell the last 100 years of LGBTQ history through some famous and not-so-famous voices who have made a lasting impact. The show plays Friday and Saturday at the Nourse Theater.The annual SF Pride Run will be at Golden Gate Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. put on by SF FrontRunners. There are 5k and 10k runs that will help raise money for Project Homeless Connect This last item has nothing to do with Pride and everything to do with 'Wakanda Forever'. On Saturday night, 'NOW Hunters Point' presents a free movie, under the stars at 8 p.m. This time it's Black Panther and they even throw in the popcorn.