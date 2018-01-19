HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Women's March Oakland, SF Sketchfest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Sweet Tooth Fest

Have you heard the saying "Life is short, eat dessert first?" This weekend, eat dessert to your heart's content at the Sweet Tooth Fest, the first-ever dessert festival in San Francisco, happening at Twenty Five Lusk, located near 3rd and Townsend streets.

The festival is on Sunday, January 21 and goes from noon until 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Women's March Oakland

Join the Women's March Oakland this Saturday, a bipartisan and peaceful event to shed light on women's rights. It starts at 10 a.m. with a rally and march starting at Lake Merritt Amphitheater and ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Posters, signs and flags are allowed but you cannot use wooden, metal or plastic sign posts to carry them.

Click here for more information.


17th Annual SF Sketchfest

Happening all weekend long is the SF Sketchfest. The 17th annual comedy festival features more than 230 shows in three weeks at various venues all around the city.

This Sunday, they'll spotlight ABC'S "Speechless" with several cast members, including actress Minnie Driver.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
