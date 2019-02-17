BAY AREA LIFE

Beach Blanket Babylon is San Francisco's longest-running musical revue

Enjoy the world's longest-running musical revue right here in SF!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Known for its spectacular costumes and outrageously gigantic hats, Beach Blanket Babylon is San Francisco's hilarious political and pop culture revue. This internationally acclaimed production now celebrates nearly 17,000 performances seen by 6.5 million people worldwide.

Beach Blanket Babylon follows Snow White's journey around the world in search of her Prince Charming. On her quest, she encounters comical spoofs featuring political and pop culture lookalikes wearing both sensational and humorous ensembles. Delighting audiences at Club Fugazi in San Francisco's North Beach district, Beach Blanket Babylon will forever be an iconic part of the Bay Area.

Address:
Club Fugazi
678 Beach Blanket Babylon Boulevard

San Francisco, CA 94133
Find Beach Blanket Babylon ticket info
