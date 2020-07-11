Arts & Entertainment

Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and his father David Beckham pose upon arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in London on April 4, 2019. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they're engaged.

Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham, 21, wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."



They posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing -- he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress.

Peltz, 25, said in her post, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying "we could not be happier" that the couple is getting married.

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children. Peltz's film credits include "The Last Airbender" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda Co. under new guidelines
Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Concern over SF and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis
SF firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park
Bay Area dog trainer sentenced for 4 felony counts of animal abuse
Show More
Sea life habitat built into Presidio project
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
More TOP STORIES News