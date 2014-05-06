WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in Bay Area
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
California
Politics
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Dominick's closure affects employees with disabilities
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay to Breakers runners brace for the rain
Bay Area gets soaked in second round of storms
Commencement ceremony cancelled at CSUEB Concord due to weather
Secret echo chamber drawing attention at SF BART station
Sonoma County bobcats seen looking for new home
Surviving Mission High School Crash victim honored
Warriors beat Trail Blazers 110-99 in Game 3 of Western conference Finals
Show More
Fortnite Battle Royale against cancer at Palo Alto mall
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Berkeley Bowl grocery store
More TOP STORIES News