Dominick's closure affects employees with disabilities

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay to Breakers runners brace for the rain
Bay Area gets soaked in second round of storms
Commencement ceremony cancelled at CSUEB Concord due to weather
Secret echo chamber drawing attention at SF BART station
Sonoma County bobcats seen looking for new home
Surviving Mission High School Crash victim honored
Warriors beat Trail Blazers 110-99 in Game 3 of Western conference Finals
Show More
Fortnite Battle Royale against cancer at Palo Alto mall
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Berkeley Bowl grocery store
More TOP STORIES News