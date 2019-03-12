Arts & Entertainment

Behind the scenes of 'Metamorphoses,' a play performed in water

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What's it like acting in a play performed entirely in a body of water? ABC7's Reggie Aqui talks with two actors in the play "Metamorphoses" to find out.

It's running at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Mary Zimmerman won a Tony Award for "Metamorphoses". She wrote and directed the play that you truly have to see to believe.

Watch the clip above for a look behind the scenes.

