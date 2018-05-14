ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Benedict Cumberbatch will only accept roles with equal pay for female co-stars

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberbatch has also started a new production company called SunnyMarch, which will focus on female-centered projects. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is calling for actors to fight for equal pay for female co-stars in a new interview with Radio Times magazine.

"Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism," Cumberbatch said in the the magazine.

"Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: 'If she's not paid the same as the men, I'm not doing it.'"

Cumberbatch is an Emmy-winning actor best know for his role in the British television show Sherlock, as well as playing Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel's Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity Wars.

The actor has also started a new production company called SunnyMarch, which will focus on female-centered projects.
