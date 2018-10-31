HALLOWEEN

Beyonce dresses as 'Phoni' Braxton for Halloween and Toni Braxton approves

EMBED </>More Videos

For Halloween this year, Queen Bey recreated an iconic album cover, dressing up as Toni Braxton in a viral photo.

Bogus Braxton. Phony Toni.

Whatever you want to call her, the photo posted on Instagram Tuesday night wasn't of the '90s singer.



It's actually Beyonce showing off her epic Halloween costume "Phoni Braxton."

Queen Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

The singer sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans.

A short pixie wig completed the look.

The iconic recreation quickly went viral on Instagram, with her posts garnering millions of likes.

Braxton jokingly tweeted that Beyonce looks better than she does on her own album cover.

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbeyoncehalloween
HALLOWEEN
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Halloween candy bracket challenge
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
VIDEO: YouTube family says parents may want to impose 'Mommy Tax' this Halloween
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's stage outfits to go up for auction in NYC
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
Castro resident's Halloween window showcases spooky 'queen for a day' serial killer
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
Take a behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: At least 2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-880
Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco
AccuWeather Forecast: Mother nature giving treats for Halloween
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Weather alerts issued in 10 states ahead of massive storm
SFMTA rolls out new Garage Ambassadors to give customers peace of mind
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
Show More
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot inside Oakland home
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
Feed company to pay California ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
More News