Beyonce, Jay-Z unite for On the Run Tour II

Houston native Beyonce is joining forces with her rap star husband Jay-Z for the On the Run II Tour. (KTRK)

Houston native Beyonce is joining forces with her rap star husband Jay-Z for the On the Run II Tour.

The power couple is making a stop in Houston on September 15 at the Toyota Center.

Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media Monday morning.

The OTR II tour is a play on their 2014 tour name, On the Run.

The tour includes 21 stops in the United States with two Texas shows. The tour kicks off June 6 in the U.K. with their first stop in the states on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale March 19 at Live Nation.

For Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers in the US, a pre-sale is being held Wednesday at 9 a.m. Citi is also holding a pre-sale that day, starting at noon.
