Arts & Entertainment

Historic Beyoncé Vogue portrait to be displayed at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Beyoncé is going to the Smithsonian. Her Vogue cover that is.

The Smithsonian Institution said it is acquiring the singer's 2018 cover of Vogue's September issue.

The National Portrait Gallery will feature the portrait in a new exhibit.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell made history with the cover photo when he became the first African-American to shoot a Vogue September issue cover.

Mitchell sent out a tweet announcing the news Tuesday.



Beyoncé's portrait will hang along the same halls as other artists and former dignitaries such as former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The gallery has not announced when the exhibit will open to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncearts & cultureu.s. & worldsmithsonian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
HOUSING HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
Sole surviving 'Captain Video' thrives in the age of streaming services
Show More
Crowds reflect on the string of mass shootings during National Night Out
Rental warning for long and short term rentals
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Still no verdict in Ghost Ship Trial
More TOP STORIES News