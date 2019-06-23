disney

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

Get ready to feel the love tonight, Beyhive.

Disney has released an extended spot featuring a preview of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala) performing the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from the studio's upcoming "The Lion King" remake.



The new take on the beloved 1994 animated classic is among the most anticipated films out this summer. Fans got an in-depth look, including the new rendition of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," when the most recent full-length trailer was released in April.

The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Advanced tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. P.T. on Monday, June 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

Star Wars films unveiled, Avatar sequels bumped in updated Disney film slate

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncedisneymovie newsmusic news
DISNEY
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News