"BIT", a new comedy show, brings light to black experiences in the Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A black entrepreneur in the Silicon Valley trying to fit in is what a news comedy show, "BIT" is based around. ABC7's Kumasi Aaron speaks with two of the creators of the show and what they are hoping for viewers to take away from it.

