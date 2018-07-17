'Blindspotting' sheds light on friendship, reality and Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The East Bay natives behind the new movie "Blindspotting" are in the spotlight once again.
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan to talk about their new film set in Oakland.
They also explained how they met in high school but recently reconnected when Daveed got out of college.
"When he got out of school, I was running a recording studio in North Oakland and a mutual friend was like, ' You should hear Daveed's music' and he came by and we just started working on music all night and it's sort of been that way ever since," said Casal. "We've been working on projects nonstop for the last 14 years."
The pair have been working on "Blindspotting" for nine years.
The film is about friendship, but also the reality of life in Oakland.
You can see the film in select theaters starting Friday. It opens nationwide next week.
