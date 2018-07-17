ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Blindspotting' sheds light on friendship, reality and Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan to talk about their new film set in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The East Bay natives behind the new movie "Blindspotting" are in the spotlight once again.

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan to talk about their new film set in Oakland.

They also explained how they met in high school but recently reconnected when Daveed got out of college.

"When he got out of school, I was running a recording studio in North Oakland and a mutual friend was like, ' You should hear Daveed's music' and he came by and we just started working on music all night and it's sort of been that way ever since," said Casal. "We've been working on projects nonstop for the last 14 years."

RELATED: 'Blindspotting' actors share Oakland pride at premiere

The pair have been working on "Blindspotting" for nine years.

The film is about friendship, but also the reality of life in Oakland.

You can see the film in select theaters starting Friday. It opens nationwide next week.
Here's more from the "Blindspotting" premiere in Oakland:

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs shares his Oakland pride and how 'Blindspotting' sheds light on the city
EMBED More News Videos

Daveed Diggs the writer and star of "Blindspotting" shares his Oakland roots and the importance of his new film.

VIDEO: Ethan Embry is excited about diversity in Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

Longtime Hollywood actor Ethan Embry, who plays the police officer in the movie, says it's about time Hollywood caught up to the diverse world it's playing to. "People are getting loud enough now that people like me, straight white dudes, are starting to listen up."

For more stories, photos, and video on movies, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premierecontra costa countyAfrican AmericanspoliceracismactorOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Model breastfeeds her baby while walking down the runway
5 comedy events this week in Oakland
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
Tekashi69 surrenders in alleged fan choking case in Texas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News