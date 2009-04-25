ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in Los Angeles

This April 25, 2009 file photo shows Bob Barker attending The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at The University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Katy Winn, File)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered not life-threatening.

Los Angeles paramedics were called to his home in Hollywood for an unspecified medical aid call.

They say they rushed a 94-year-old man to a local hospital. An immediate update on his condition was not available.

The hospitalization may have been related to increased pain from a previous back injury, some reports indicated. Barker has been hospitalized in the recent past for back pain and in 2017 injured his head in a fall at his home.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.

In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

He has also been involved in animal-rights issues across the country for decades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritygame showtelevisionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Kid wins Halloween with his epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
Society Cabaret temporarily relocates to Inner Sunset's Sip Tea Room
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SFFD say multi-floor fire in SF high rise building out, no injuries
SF judge denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
Residents complain of too many dogs on one San Francisco street
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Show More
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Award-winning author and illustrator talk about new book
What happens if you win Mega Millions' $1.6B jackpot?
Raiders Marshawn Lynch out, possibly for the rest of the season
OPD will continue to use suspect body cams for now
More News