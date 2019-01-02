ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Einstein of 'Curb your Enthusiasm,' Super Dave fame dies at 76

Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
The brother of Bob Einstein says the comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has died. He was 76.

Einstein's younger brother, filmmaker and actor Albert Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday in which he said Einstein "will be missed forever."

Brooks called Einstein a great brother, father and husband as well as a "brilliantly funny man."

Details of Einstein's death were not immediately available.

Einstein created and played the spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, who appeared on comedy-variety shows and specials.

Einstein played Marty Funkhouser on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

He won an Emmy for writing on the 1960s series "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," on which he also played opposite Tom and Dick Smothers.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathstelevisionactorcomedianfamous death
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
Curry fans trying to get free tickets to party face disappointment in Oakland
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo expresses gratitude after cycling accident
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Show More
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Family of woman shot, killed by SJPD make plea for details
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play announcer for 49ers
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
More News