Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt gets political in acceptance speech, slams Trump impeachment trial

LOS ANGELES -- Brad Pitt got political in his Oscar acceptance speech, slamming the Senate's impeachment trial after winning best supporting actor for his role in the Quentin Tarantino-directed "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.""They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said, a nod to the Senate's vote not to allow witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial earlier this month."I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing," he added.Pitt went on to thank Tarantino for being "original" and "one of a kind," adding, "The film industry would be a much drier place without you." He then thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, saying he would "ride on his coattails any day, man."He continued to thank the rest of his cast and crew, specifically calling out his stunt coordinators, before dedicating the award to his children, who he said "color everything I do."The award was Pitt's first acting Oscar. He has an Oscar from "12 Years a Slave," which won best picture in 2014.Pitt beat out an iconic group that included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Al Pacino.He was honored for his role as Clint Booth, a stunt double for Leonard DiCaprio's actor character in the film about the Manson family murders that shot at locations in Hollywood near the Dolby Theatre, where Pitt accepted the first award of the evening.