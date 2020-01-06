golden globe awards

Brad Pitt says he 'would've shared the raft' with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic' during Golden Globes speech

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- It's no stunt. Brad Pitt is back on top at the Golden Globes.

Pitt won his first acting Golden Globe since 1996 for with his best supporting actor in a film trophy for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Pitt plays Cliff Booth, stunt double and sidekick to Leonardo DiCaprio's cowboy actor Rick Dalton, in director Quentin Tarantino's tale of Los Angeles in 1969.

Pitt won in a star-studded category that also included nominees Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Pitt said the other nominees "were like gods to me."

It was Pitt's second Golden Globe as an actor after his 1996 win in the same category in 1996 for "12 Monkeys."

He may now be bound for his sixth Oscar nomination for acting.

Pitt thanked co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, adding a reference to DiCaprio's famous death scene in "Titanic."

"I would've shared the raft," Pitt said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentleonardo dicaprioaward showshollywoodmovie newsgolden globe awardsbrad pitt
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globes
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big crowd attends vigil for Oakland man killed in laptop robbery
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
Russell Crowe absent from Golden Globes as Australian fires rage
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Show More
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
Vigil held for man killed in Oakland laptop theft
Protests in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general
Dog rescued from massive house fire looking for forever home
More TOP STORIES News