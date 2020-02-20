Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano talks skating, family, personal life | What Really Matters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I got the chance to sit down with one of the best figure skaters America has ever produced, Olympic Gold Medal champion Brian Boitano.I've known Brian as a friend for 25-years and that relationship led to a very open and personal conversation that covers a wide-range of topics about a man that is known around the world for his athletic accomplishments. But, beyond his public persona, there is a great deal more to know about Brian that people will be fascinated to hear.Brian Boitano as you have never heard him before on "What Really Matters."