Arts & Entertainment

BTS drops new album and 'Boy with Luv' music video featuring Halsey

LOS ANGELES -- Loyal members of the BTS Army have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Korean pop sensation.

Their dreams were realized Friday when the biggest boy band in the world dropped their newest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."

They also released the music video for their new single, "Boy with Luv," featuring pop star Halsey.

BTS had been teasing the release of "Boy with Luv" all week via social media. How devoted are die-hard members of the BTS Army?

The video for the track has already had more than 9.7 million views on YouTube.

In a press release announcing "Boy with Luv," the band had this message to their fans: "We find strength and happiness in every moment. You've given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you."

BTS begins a stadium tour across the globe next month, kicking off May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News