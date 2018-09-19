From the Bay Area to the East Coast, the BTS Army is getting ready to storm New York after learning the K-Pop sensation will be performing live on "Good Morning America", next week.News of the concert comes one week after BTS made a stop in Oakland.The lines to see the sold-out show began forming days before the Korean boy band even hit the stage at Oracle Arena on September 12. And now they will be heading to Times Square on Wednesday, September 26th.GMA's tweet announcing BTS is blowing up on social media, within the first six minutes, the post was re-tweeted more than 30,000 times!GMA is also launching a BTS dance challenge.Share a video of you and your fellow BTS fans doing the dance from the music video for BTS' megahit song "Idol," and you might see it on "GMA"!