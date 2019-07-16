Burning Man attendees warned to stop leaving trash after event

People are supposed to take anything they bring to the Black Rock Desert with them when they leave. However, there's been a big problem with trash being left behind. Businesses along Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to Sacramento have also complained about burners dumping trash on their properties.
We must all do our part to Leave Nevada Beautiful after the Burn! Pls use our list of authorized 2019 trash & recycling disposal locations or take your trash home with you. Plan accordingly! Some of these locations are closed on Monday, Labor Day. https://t.co/GJGG6BcG96— Burning Man Project (@burningman) July 15, 2019
Burning Man organizers are trying to get people to be more responsible, so the federal government doesn't impose new rules. Those rules include mandatory dumpsters at the event.
The annual Burning Man event begins August 25, 2019.