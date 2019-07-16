Burning Man

Burning Man attendees warned to stop leaving trash after event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new warning for people planning to attend Burning Man. Don't dump your trash on the side of the road.

People are supposed to take anything they bring to the Black Rock Desert with them when they leave. However, there's been a big problem with trash being left behind. Businesses along Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to Sacramento have also complained about burners dumping trash on their properties.



Burning Man organizers are trying to get people to be more responsible, so the federal government doesn't impose new rules. Those rules include mandatory dumpsters at the event.

RELATED: Report: Burning Man attendees could face drug screenings

The annual Burning Man event begins August 25, 2019.
