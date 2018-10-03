AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Who's performing at the American Music Awards? Full list of AMAs performers

EMBED </>More Videos

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Cardi B are among the performers at this year's American Music Awards on ABC. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

A big name is joining the lineup of American Music Awards performers: Camila Cabello.

The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.

Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

Cabello, Mendes and Zedd join the following previously announced acts:

  • benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid
  • Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  • Mariah Carey
  • Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
  • Dua Lipa
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
  • Taylor Swift
  • Carrie Underwood


The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Don't miss the American Music Awards live on ABC on Oct. 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m PT.
