Can't-miss music events in San Jose this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a guitar recital to a bluegrass concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---The Trianon Theatre will be hosting the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America's International Competition, Ty Zhang. The Chinese musician is currently a student at the Juilliard School and specializes in classical guitar.Saturday, February 9, 7:30-10 p.m.Trianon Theatre (Upstairs Banquet Room), 72 N. Fifth St.$25 (General Admission); $35 (Premium)The Trianon Theatre will also be presenting film composer Peter Boyer's musical depiction of the Greek gods, "Three Olympians." The performance will be also be accompanied by pianist Natalya Lundtvedt for Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 2," Hans Pfitzner's "Scherzo" and Saint-Saens' "Symphony No. 2."Saturday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.Trianon Theatre, 72 N. Fifth St.$12.50Baroque-rock cello duo, 2Cellos, will be playing at the SAP Center this Saturday. The musicians are best known for their renditions of modern works, including Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Expect fiery performances, diverse selections and lively original compositions.Saturday, February 9, 8 p.m.SAP Center at San Jose, 525 W. Santa Clara St.$29 - $65This Sunday, Russian pianist and composer Vyacheslav Gryaznov will be performing two Rachmaninoff masterworks, the Ten Preludes and the Six Moments Musicaux. He is currently a best-selling musician and piano teacher at the Moscow Conservatory.Sunday, February 10, 2:30 p.m.Trianon Theatre, 72 N. Fifth St.$20 - $30Jam out to some bluegrass tunes with AJ Lee and Blue Summit. The group incorporates diverse musical elements, from western swing to old-time rock, to create projects that have earned them the Northern California Bluegrass Society's Band of the Year.Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.Foothill Presbyterian Church, 5301 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95127$20 - $22.50