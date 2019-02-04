Can't-miss theater events in San Francisco this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Edward Albee's 'Seascape'
This play, from the Pulitzer-winning author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," takes a fantastical walk on the beach, featuring giant talking lizards and more. It marks the first A.C.T. outing for artistic director Pam MacKinnon.
When: Tuesday, February 5, 7 p.m.
Where: A.C.T., 415 Geary St.
Price: $17-$44
Misfit Cabaret Presents 'Lost In Z Space!'
Kat Robichaud and the Darling Misfits star in this sci-fi musical variety show, which takes on favorite movies and TV shows for inspiration, from "Alien" to "Doctor Who."
When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Z Space, 450 Florida St.
Price: $10-$30
'A White Girl's Guide to International Terrorism'
Part of the award-winning San Francisco Playhouse's Sandbox Series, this drama by playwright Chelsea Marcantel focuses on Blaze, a girl who gets kicked out of her mom's trailer park and is drawn by a YouTube comment into an ever-deeper rabbit hole.
When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: The Creativity Theater, 221 Fourth St.
Price: $10-$18
