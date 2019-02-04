Can't-miss theater events in San Francisco this week

Edward Albee's 'Seascape'

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in San Francisco this week, from an Edward Albee play to a sci-fi musical variety show.---This play, from the Pulitzer-winning author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," takes a fantastical walk on the beach, featuring giant talking lizards and more. It marks the first A.C.T. outing for artistic director Pam MacKinnon.Tuesday, February 5, 7 p.m.A.C.T., 415 Geary St.$17-$44Kat Robichaud and the Darling Misfits star in this sci-fi musical variety show, which takes on favorite movies and TV shows for inspiration, from "Alien" to "Doctor Who."Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.Z Space, 450 Florida St.$10-$30Part of the award-winning San Francisco Playhouse's Sandbox Series, this drama by playwright Chelsea Marcantel focuses on Blaze, a girl who gets kicked out of her mom's trailer park and is drawn by a YouTube comment into an ever-deeper rabbit hole.Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.The Creativity Theater, 221 Fourth St.$10-$18