Can't-miss theater events in San Francisco this week

American Conservatory Theater. | Photo: Roy A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in San Francisco this week, from an Edward Albee play to a sci-fi musical variety show.

---

Edward Albee's 'Seascape'





This play, from the Pulitzer-winning author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," takes a fantastical walk on the beach, featuring giant talking lizards and more. It marks the first A.C.T. outing for artistic director Pam MacKinnon.

When: Tuesday, February 5, 7 p.m.
Where: A.C.T., 415 Geary St.
Price: $17-$44
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Misfit Cabaret Presents 'Lost In Z Space!'





Kat Robichaud and the Darling Misfits star in this sci-fi musical variety show, which takes on favorite movies and TV shows for inspiration, from "Alien" to "Doctor Who."

When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Z Space, 450 Florida St.
Price: $10-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A White Girl's Guide to International Terrorism'





Part of the award-winning San Francisco Playhouse's Sandbox Series, this drama by playwright Chelsea Marcantel focuses on Blaze, a girl who gets kicked out of her mom's trailer park and is drawn by a YouTube comment into an ever-deeper rabbit hole.

When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: The Creativity Theater, 221 Fourth St.
Price: $10-$18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
