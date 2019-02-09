LOS ANGELES --"Captain Marvel" doesn't hit theaters for another month, but the team behind the film is already taking fans back in time with its newly launched throwback website poking fun at '90s-era internet.
Marvel Studios unveiled the film's nostalgic website Friday, and it features every '90s-era internet trope you can think of: clip art GIFs, flames, WordArt, nearly unreadable colored text on a busy background, blinking text and a faux hit counter. Oh, and more Comic Sans font than you've seen in one place in more than a decade.
The website's guestbook even includes a subtle mention of Y2K mania and a self-referential "Who approved this?" entry.
Lori Lambert, a software engineer for Marvel, quipped in a tweet that the site was built in now-defunct Microsoft FrontPage and hosted on Angelfire, a web-hosting company that experienced a surge in popularity around the turn of the millennium.
We built this in FrontPage and host it Angelfire 👩💻 #CaptainMarvelhttps://t.co/xjLqFdez2C— Lori Lombert (@loriabys) February 9, 2019
The website is a nod to the film's 1995 setting. "Captain Marvel" follows former U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes and finds herself trapped in the midst of a war for the ages between two alien races.
"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.
MORE: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.