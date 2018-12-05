Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram

Rapper Cardi B announced that she and her husband of one year, fellow rapper Offset, were calling it quits."Things just haven't been working out together for us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore," Cardi B said in the Instagram video post.She added that the two were still friends, they still talk, and they share their daughter 5-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.Offset responded, "Y'all won."They had been married back in September 2017.Cardi B also noted in the video that it might take some time for them to get a divorce.Also causing turmoil in the 26-year-old's life, a looming court date Friday in New York City. It stems from claims of assault at a strip club in Queens over the summer.