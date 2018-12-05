ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Rapper Cardi B announced that she and her husband of one year, fellow rapper Offset, were calling it quits.

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party

"Things just haven't been working out together for us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore," Cardi B said in the Instagram video post.


She added that the two were still friends, they still talk, and they share their daughter 5-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset responded, "Y'all won."

RELATED: Cardi B's husband Offset arrested on felony gun charges

They had been married back in September 2017.

Cardi B also noted in the video that it might take some time for them to get a divorce.

Also causing turmoil in the 26-year-old's life, a looming court date Friday in New York City. It stems from claims of assault at a strip club in Queens over the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bdivorcemusic newsu.s. & worldrap musicrapperNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cardi B's husband Offset arrested on felony gun charges
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Rapper Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
IL DIVO San Jose Performance Sweepstakes
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
From bubble tea to virtual reality: 4 new businesses to check out in SoMa
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
WATCH TODAY: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
More News