CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood welcomes second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher

EMBED </>More Videos

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram Wednesday to share new photos of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, who she said was born early Monday. (Carrie Underwood/Instagram)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carrie Underwood has welcomed her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, into the world.

She took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and her son Isaiah with the newborn, who she said was born "in the wee hours of the morning on Monday."



"His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," she wrote. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcarrie underwoodcelebrity babiescelebrityu.s. & worldTennessee
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Singer Carrie Underwood also injured her face in fall
More carrie underwood
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in new film
'Minding the Gap,' documentary by Rockford filmmaker, nominated for Oscar
Travel watch: Escape from San Jose to Phoenix for spring training
Oscars nominations more diverse in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Show More
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
More News