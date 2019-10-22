disney+ streaming service

Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+

Test your Disney smarts on a new game show coming to Disney+. There's a casting call out for the Disney Quiz Game Show.

DISNEY+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

They're looking for teams of four. Questions include everything Disney, from info about movies and TV shows to Disney parks.

Since the show is casting now, it won't be on Disney+ when the streaming service debuts next month.

More information about casting can be found here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldgame show
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'High School Musical' series on Disney+ renewed for season 2
WATCH IN 60: Mobile fitness gym, 50 best dates in the USA, job for Disney lovers
Get paid $1,000 for binge-watching Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
'RBG' says she's doing well after recent cancer fight
Show More
Sonoma residents react to possible power shutoff
Police investigating fatal shooting in SF's Tenderloin
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Angry reaction to possibility of more blackouts in Bay Area this week
Ginsburg shares best advice she's received during talk at UC Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News