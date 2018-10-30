ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Castro resident's Halloween window showcases spooky 'queen for a day' serial killer

Photo: Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
For the past eight years, Castro resident Scott Liapis and his husband Darren Gero have created elaborate annual Halloween displays in the windows of their home at 4170 17th St. (between Douglas & Eureka).

Liapis started the tradition on the day his husband moved in, which happened to be Halloween 2010. Each year, Liapis spends six months creating a theme and story for his spooky display, which is shown throughout October.

This year's theme centers around "Rose," a serial killer character who dreamed of being a pageant queen.

According to Liapis, Rose murdered a group of tiny pageant girls and turned them into a skin suit. "Her crowns and trophies were put together using their bones. And now, in her bedroom every night, she gets to play Queen For A Day in her pretty gold dress. Her blush and favorite lipstick. And of course, her fleshy skin suit."

If you're looking to check out Liapis' creepy exhibition, it'll be up from 7-10 p.m. though the end of Halloween night.



Photo: Scott Liapis

Photo: Scott Liapis
Photo: Scott Liapis
Photo: Scott Liapis
