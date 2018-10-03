SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --October 3 isn't an official holiday, but it's the day known to social media and "Mean Girls" movie super fans around the world as "Mean Girls Day."
The cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplin, and Jonathan Bennett hit theaters in 2004.
Each year on October 3 fans come together to remember the teen comedy.
Why October 3rd? There's a pivotal scene in movie where Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks her what day it is.
"It's October 3," she answers.
14 years ago today, I asked @lindsaylohan what day it is. #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/4mzCwatILg— Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2018
The color pink, comes from another classic moment in the movie when Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried) declares "on Wednesdays we wear pink."
The ABC7news morning team, including Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Alexis Smith and Meteorologist Mike Nicco are celebrating #MeanGirlsDay by quoting their favorite lines from the movie.
It’s #MeanGirlsDay (there’s a line in movie where the main character tells her crush it’s October 3rd) and @abc7newsbayarea wants you to know you CAN sit with us. Wait till the end...@MikeNiccoABC7 does a @WhatsupDanny impression that I can’t stop watching. #MeanGirls #SoFetch pic.twitter.com/oDvqWm1Cjo— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) October 3, 2018