Celebrate Tết and Valentine's Day with 4 family-friendly events and activities this week

---
Family Fun Night: Valentine's Day Dance
Celebrate the season of love at this Valentine's Day-themed dance party -- the tunes will be provided by DJ Tanner and LaBurrita will provide the tasty treats and Mexican food.
When: Friday, February 8, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Schallenberger Elementary School, 1280 Koch Lane
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lunar New Year-- Tet Festival 2019
Bring in the Vietnamese New Year at Eastridge Mall's three-day cultural celebration. The event will feature lion and dragon dances, a fashion show and carnival rides alongside food booths, business vendors and more.
When: Friday, February 8, 3 p.m. - Sunday, February 10, 11 p.m.
Where: Eastridge Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop, Suite 2062, San Jose, CA 95122
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
86 Percent Off All-Day Paintball
Paintball International is offering an all-day paintball package for groups of up to 10 people, alongside a coupon for Mountain Mike's Pizza. The package will include paintball guns, masks and access to the venue's outdoor field.
Where: 2306 Almaden Road, Canoas Garden
Price: $49 (86 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
42 Percent Off Drop-In Class at Fuze Fit 2 Play
Hoping to wear down your kids? Stop by Fuze Fit 2 Play for a drop-in class filled with trampolines, rock walls, martial arts and more. The venue is offering two classes -- one for those under seven years old and another for those eight and older.
Where: Fuze Fit 2 Play, 1260 S. Bascom Ave., Del Mar
Price: $35 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal