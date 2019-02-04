ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrate Tết and Valentine's Day with 4 family-friendly events and activities this week

Photo: Mathew Schwartz/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a Valentine's Day dance to all-day paintball, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

---

Family Fun Night: Valentine's Day Dance





Celebrate the season of love at this Valentine's Day-themed dance party -- the tunes will be provided by DJ Tanner and LaBurrita will provide the tasty treats and Mexican food.

When: Friday, February 8, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Schallenberger Elementary School, 1280 Koch Lane
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year-- Tet Festival 2019




Bring in the Vietnamese New Year at Eastridge Mall's three-day cultural celebration. The event will feature lion and dragon dances, a fashion show and carnival rides alongside food booths, business vendors and more.

When: Friday, February 8, 3 p.m. - Sunday, February 10, 11 p.m.
Where: Eastridge Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop, Suite 2062, San Jose, CA 95122
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

86 Percent Off All-Day Paintball





Paintball International is offering an all-day paintball package for groups of up to 10 people, alongside a coupon for Mountain Mike's Pizza. The package will include paintball guns, masks and access to the venue's outdoor field.

Where: 2306 Almaden Road, Canoas Garden
Price: $49 (86 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

42 Percent Off Drop-In Class at Fuze Fit 2 Play





Hoping to wear down your kids? Stop by Fuze Fit 2 Play for a drop-in class filled with trampolines, rock walls, martial arts and more. The venue is offering two classes -- one for those under seven years old and another for those eight and older.

Where: Fuze Fit 2 Play, 1260 S. Bascom Ave., Del Mar
Price: $35 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
