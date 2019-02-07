Cheap flights from San Jose to San Antonio, and what to do once you're there

Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between San Jose and San Antonio, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in San Antonio to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flight deals to San Antonio
The cheapest flights between San Jose and San Antonio are if you leave on Feb. 21 and return from Texas on Feb. 25. Southwest Airlines currently has tickets for $211, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of San Jose on April 2 and return from San Antonio on April 6, American Airlines can get you there and back for $214 roundtrip.
Top San Antonio hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of San Antonio's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hotel Havana, which has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner. Rooms are currently available for $105. It's located close to the San Antonio Central Library, the River Walk and the Alamo.
"This hipster boutique palace is covered in oak and accentuated with bright popping colors. The details are exquisite," wrote reviewer Isis.
The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)
There's also the 4.8-star rated The Grand Hyatt San Antonio, which has rooms for $119/night.
"A beautiful new hotel in downtown," wrote visitor Tyson. "Their amenities are wonderful and the rooms modern and spacious."
The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $98/night. Nearby attractions include the San Antonio Majestic Theater and River Walk.
Featured San Antonio food and drink
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of San Antonio's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)
One of San Antonio's most popular spots for treats is Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 12 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Located in the Pearl," wrote visitor Margaret. "Scrumptious in every way -- truly authentic French patisserie. ... Quiche, croissants, pain au chocolat, eclairs, delicious salads and sandwiches to boot. Must leave room for one of their magical macarons!"
Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway151, #101)
Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.
Magnolia Pancake Haus (606 Embassy Oaks)
Also worth considering is Magnolia Pancake Haus, which is one of San Antonio's favorite spots for breakfast.
"The buttermilk pancakes melt in your mouth -- you won't be disappointed," wrote Alexis.
Featured local attractions
To round out your trip, San Antonio offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a few top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)
First up is The San Antonio River Walk, which offers a variety of attractions and was once hailed as "the American Venice." Much more than a typical walkway, this Texas attraction has the best dining, attractions and entertainment around.
The Shops at La Cantera (15900 La Cantera Parkway)
Then, there's The Shops at La Cantera.
"The newest luxury shopping center in the city, there is something here for everyone. There are a great variety of restaurants here as well," wrote reviewer Tyson.
Finally, spend some time at SeaWorld San Antonio.
"Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all," wrote visitor Joe. "From interactive touch pools to live shows, there is an animal experience, thrilling rollercoasters and a waterpark."