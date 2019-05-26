Sushi skills: Chef Masaharu Morimoto sets new world record at Napa's BottleRock music festival

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has used his sushi-making skills to set a new world record.Video shows him taking the stage at Bottlerock Napa on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage and carving up a 205-pound tuna into 100 portions of sushi.He worked fast, but with precision.Chef Morimoto did it in 12 minutes, 59-seconds flat, half the time he normally takes to carve up such a big fish.That's good enough for a Guinness World Record.