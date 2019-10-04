Arts & Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening boutique hotel

WACO, Texas -- From homes to hotels, the former reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping to boost tourism in Waco.

The couple is planning to tackle their next big project - a boutique hotel.

SEE MORE: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop

The couple will make their dreams come true by renovating a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Waco near their Magnolia Market.

The hotel will feature a grand ballroom, full restaurant, rooftop terrace, and café.

The hotel doesn't have a name yet, but it's slated to open by 2021.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines turn fixer upper into hot Waco restaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwacocelebrityhotel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
EXCLUSIVE: SF women and children's shelter closes after child tests positive for lead poisoning
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm
With Authority: Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%
SF increases security for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Fleet Week
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
Show More
Where to snag free and cheap tacos on National Taco Day
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
Hundreds of old tires found along Russian River in Mendocino County
Community input considered in new 5-year plan to end homelessness in South Bay
Impeachment Inquiry: Pres. Trump doubles down, testimony behind closed doors
More TOP STORIES News