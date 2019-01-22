CHRIS BROWN

Singer Chris Brown, 2 others, detained in Paris after rape complaint

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has details on the story breaking in Paris.

PARIS --
Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody while police study the complaint. Neither are authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchris brownrapearrestu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRIS BROWN
Chris Brown arrested at home on assault charge
Vegas police investigating Chris Brown for alleged battery
Celebrities react to Bobbi Kristina's death
Chris Brown finds house vandalized, intruder inside
More chris brown
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: What to know
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Women of 'The Bachelor' show their strength to Colton
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: What to know
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather
Wildfire victims worry about PG&E's possible bankruptcy
Google slapped with more than $56 million in fines under new European privacy rules
American held as spy in Russia arrested with 'state secrets,' lawyer says
Chaos erupts at mall when 18-year-old is gunned down, suspect at-large: Police
Rival gang members turned chefs serve hungry fans in San Francisco
Show More
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
DeMarcus Cousins is embracing pure Warriors basketball
Stanford fraternity days away from losing house after years of sanctions
Newly elected SF supervisor disappointed city has not done enough to help furloughed works
Thompson hits first 10 from 3, Warriors beat Lakers 130-111
More News