Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name

Well it looks like everyone has been mispronouncing Chrissy Teigen's last name this whole time. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP,File)

LOS ANGELES --
Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn't corrected them.

But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it's not Teigen (TEE'-gihn), but Teigen (TY'-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a "Yep!"

The 32-year-old says she's "tired of living this lie."

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she "doesn't correct people, ever."
