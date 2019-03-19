Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytwitterchickenchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
2 dead, 2 suffer serious burns in RV fire in Dixon
Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow
Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
Show More
Watch first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
More TOP STORIES News