The classic story of 'Cinderella' has a modern twist, and you can see the revised musical in the Bay Area

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif (KGO) -- You will see many of the traditional characters in the new " Cinderella ," but the message will be different.Empowerment, inclusivity and family are what you will see at the Smithwick Theater at Foothill College in the musical play "Cinderella." Christina Lea, actress who plays "Ella," joins ABC7's Reggie Aqui to discuss all the changes.