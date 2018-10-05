Cirque Du Soleil performers scale Space Needle

SEATTLE (KGO) --Quite a sight over Seattle!
Performers from Cirque Du Soleil's Volta showed off their skills on top of the Space Needle...
One dangled upside down. Another used their upper body strength to push their body out horizontal to the ground!
The antenna alone is more than 600 feet high.
According to the Seattle PI, all this was done while families were watching from the observation deck.
According to the group's material, "Volta" is about being true to oneself.
You can catch the show in the Bay Area.
Volta will play at AT&T Park in San Francisco Nov. 15, 2018 - Jan. 6, 2019.
It comes to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose Feb. 13, 2019 - March 10, 2019.