CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque Du Soleil performers scale Space Needle

EMBED </>More Videos

Quite a sight over Seattle!

SEATTLE (KGO) --
Quite a sight over Seattle!

Performers from Cirque Du Soleil's Volta showed off their skills on top of the Space Needle...

One dangled upside down. Another used their upper body strength to push their body out horizontal to the ground!

The antenna alone is more than 600 feet high.

According to the Seattle PI, all this was done while families were watching from the observation deck.

According to the group's material, "Volta" is about being true to oneself.

You can catch the show in the Bay Area.

Volta will play at AT&T Park in San Francisco Nov. 15, 2018 - Jan. 6, 2019.

It comes to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose Feb. 13, 2019 - March 10, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCirque du Soleilbuzzworthyu.s. & worldperforming artsacrobatSeattle
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
Sting to perform halftime show at NBA All-Star Game
More Cirque du Soleil
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oakland weekend guide: First Fridays, scary movies, more
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case to be released from custody
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
Show More
Several suspects sought in Alamo home invasion robbery
Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay wildfire victims
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados
More News