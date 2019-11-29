Arts & Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil presents AMALUNA for the holidays!

Cirque du Soleil presents AMALUNA!

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's AMALUNA! Show date is Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Drift away to a mysterious island ruled by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Plunge into a thrilling adventure filled with acrobatic feats and energetic sound.

>>ENTER HERE

Enter once per day now through Sunday, 12/15/19, 11:55 p.m.

Official Rules

Now playing through January 12, Under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco. To buy tickets, visit Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA or call 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

Stay connected on Twitter with @Cirque #AMALUNA
