Cirque du Soleil's big top show VOLTA! arrives in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cirque du Soleil's big top show, Volta, has arrived in San Francisco! "Find your free" as you watch this thrilling program themed around extreme sports. This captivating show follows the protagonist, Waz, who embarks on a remarkable journey toward finding freedom as he reconnects with his true self. Fall in love with a story about breaking free, overcoming fears and finding the courage to be yourself. You don't want to miss your chance to attend this jaw-dropping production, go here for ticket information.
You can see VOLTA at the following locations:
San Francisco
Under the Big Top, AT&T Park
November 15, 2018 - February 3, 2019
San Jose
Under the Big Top, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds
February 13, 2019 - March 10, 2019
For more information, go here. Or call 1-877-9CIRQUE